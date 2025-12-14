Latvia allocated 5 million euros for drones for Ukraine due to the blocking of the European Peace Facility

Members of the Saeima of Latvia supported the reallocation of five million euros for the purchase of unmanned systems to support Ukraine in 2025. This was reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Delfi agency, these funds will be allocated from the budget program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which were planned as Latvia's contribution to the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The funding has been reallocated to the Ministry of Defense of Latvia to ensure direct procurement of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to promote the development of the Latvian industry in the field of dual-use technologies.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry explained that the reallocation became possible because Hungary blocked the decision to provide military support to Ukraine through the EPF. Therefore, Latvia's planned contributions for 2025 were not fully utilized.

