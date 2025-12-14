Latvia allocated 5 million euros for drones for Ukraine due to the blocking of the European Peace Facility

$42.270.00
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 7240 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 13478 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 34361 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 59461 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 42135 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 40759 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 33431 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20262 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19114 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16727 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Popular news
Defense Forces repelled over 150 Russian attacks in the past day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated battle mapsPhotoDecember 14, 06:48 AM • 5030 views
Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandalDecember 14, 07:13 AM • 6552 views
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the eveningDecember 14, 07:29 AM • 11916 views
Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisonersDecember 14, 08:06 AM • 4190 views
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens InjuredDecember 14, 10:28 AM • 3548 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 39775 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 47223 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 44514 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 54190 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 78489 views
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 21315 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 23635 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 28531 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 62961 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 43270 views
Latvia allocated 5 million euros for drones for Ukraine due to the blocking of the European Peace Facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Latvia has allocated 5 million euros for the purchase of drones for Ukraine, redirecting funds intended for the European Peace Facility. This decision was made due to Hungary's blocking of military support for Ukraine through the EPF.

Latvia allocated 5 million euros for drones for Ukraine due to the blocking of the European Peace Facility

Members of the Saeima of Latvia supported the reallocation of five million euros for the purchase of unmanned systems to support Ukraine in 2025. This was reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Delfi agency, these funds will be allocated from the budget program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which were planned as Latvia's contribution to the European Peace Facility (EPF).

"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets14.12.25, 05:31 • 16077 views

The funding has been reallocated to the Ministry of Defense of Latvia to ensure direct procurement of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to promote the development of the Latvian industry in the field of dual-use technologies.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry explained that the reallocation became possible because Hungary blocked the decision to provide military support to Ukraine through the EPF. Therefore, Latvia's planned contributions for 2025 were not fully utilized.

G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of Ukraine09.12.25, 03:19 • 12906 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán