Last year, the Defense Forces eliminated 240,000 occupiers with the help of drones - Fedorov

05:23 PM • 3794 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 11389 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 13570 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 19901 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 20081 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 34367 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23993 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 46541 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22235 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41380 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 11389 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 46542 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
Last year, the Defense Forces eliminated 240,000 occupiers with the help of drones - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces used drones to hit almost 820,000 enemy targets, eliminating over 240,000 occupiers. Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov highlighted the most effective units and drone manufacturers.

Last year, the Defense Forces eliminated 240,000 occupiers with the help of drones - Fedorov

In 2025, the Defense Forces used drones to hit almost 820,000 enemy targets, including over 240,000 occupiers who were eliminated. This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Together with the President, we recognized the most effective units that earned the most ePoints, as well as the drone manufacturers who destroyed the largest number of Russians. Modern warfare is a war of data, speed, and precise decisions.

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, in 2025, the Defense Forces used drones to hit almost 820,000 enemy targets. Over 240,000 occupiers were eliminated. 62,000 hits on light equipment, 29,000 on heavy equipment, 32,000 on strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

He also named the top 10 units that scored the most ePoints in the Army of Drones system. Bonus, namely:

  • Birds of Magyar;
    • SBU Special Unit Alpha;
      • Lazarus Group;
        • Phoenix;
          • 3rd Separate Assault Brigade;
            • Achilles;
              • Rarog;
                • 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, UAV "Steppe Predators";
                  • NEMESIS;
                    • Battalion of unmanned systems of the 63rd brigade.

                      Recall

                      Last year, Ukrainian drones hit 819,737 enemy targets, most of which were domestically produced. In December, the Defense Forces destroyed 35,000 Russian occupiers with the help of drones.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      War in UkraineTechnologies
                      Technology
                      Mobilization
                      Martial law
                      War in Ukraine
                      Mykhailo Fedorov
                      Security Service of Ukraine