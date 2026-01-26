Last year, the Defense Forces eliminated 240,000 occupiers with the help of drones - Fedorov

In 2025, the Defense Forces used drones to hit almost 820,000 enemy targets, including over 240,000 occupiers who were eliminated. This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Together with the President, we recognized the most effective units that earned the most ePoints, as well as the drone manufacturers who destroyed the largest number of Russians. Modern warfare is a war of data, speed, and precise decisions. - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, in 2025, the Defense Forces used drones to hit almost 820,000 enemy targets. Over 240,000 occupiers were eliminated. 62,000 hits on light equipment, 29,000 on heavy equipment, 32,000 on strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

He also named the top 10 units that scored the most ePoints in the Army of Drones system. Bonus, namely:

Birds of Magyar;

SBU Special Unit Alpha;

Lazarus Group;

Phoenix;

3rd Separate Assault Brigade;

Achilles;

Rarog;

59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, UAV "Steppe Predators";

NEMESIS;

Battalion of unmanned systems of the 63rd brigade.

Recall

Last year, Ukrainian drones hit 819,737 enemy targets, most of which were domestically produced. In December, the Defense Forces destroyed 35,000 Russian occupiers with the help of drones.