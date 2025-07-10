Large-scale law enforcement operation exposed "office workers" in Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:46 AM • 5289 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 20704 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 12470 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 41197 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 127125 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 75193 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 81933 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109367 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60580 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 122728 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
5.7m/s
51%
741mm
Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential buildingJuly 9, 11:02 PM • 16004 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reportedJuly 9, 11:43 PM • 30842 views
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - APJuly 10, 12:09 AM • 24172 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 peopleJuly 10, 01:26 AM • 12929 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed05:10 AM • 11295 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite 05:30 AM • 20704 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 48608 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 55005 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 61738 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 127125 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 130950 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 261158 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 441226 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 270648 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 379499 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

Large-scale law enforcement operation exposed "office workers" in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of a criminal group that extorted funds from citizens using bank client databases. The perpetrators created fictitious financial services and call centers, stealing data and forcing transfers of funds.

Large-scale law enforcement operation exposed "office workers" in Dnipropetrovsk region

Law enforcement officers exposed and stopped the activities of a criminal group that specialized in fraud in the field of financial services. The attackers extorted funds from citizens, using, among other things, bank customer databases. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, with the operational support of employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as a result of a large-scale special operation, stopped the activities of an organized criminal group that specialized in fraud in the field of financial services, in particular, through the activities of pseudo-brokerage "call centers"

- stated in the OGP message.

The investigation established that a criminal organization operates in the Dnipropetrovsk region, whose participants created an extensive infrastructure of fictitious financial services. It is reported that under the guise of brokerage companies on the Internet, they organized so-called "call centers" that carried out fake activities related to "investing", "trading on stock exchanges" and using cryptocurrency platforms.

In fact, the activity was aimed at seizing citizens' funds

- noted the prosecutor's office.

The attackers:

– stole or purchased databases of banking institutions' clients (identification and contact data);

– carried out mass SMS messages and calls, during which, pretending to be bank employees, they reported "dangerous operations" or "attempts of unauthorized access";

– using pre-prepared conversation scripts with psychological pressure, they extorted bank card numbers, CVV codes, one-time passwords and SMS codes from victims, and also, misleading citizens, forced them to independently transfer funds to accounts controlled by the criminal group.

Thus, the victims' funds were transferred to dummy accounts and cards, and then cashed out on the territory of Ukraine. Part of the funds was sent abroad.

As reported, on July 9, law enforcement officers conducted searches in 25 premises in the Dnipropetrovsk region (in particular, in the cities of Dnipro and Kamianske).

Seized were:

– over 1220 units of computer equipment (system units and laptops),

– cars with installed electronic warfare (EW) equipment,

– significant amounts of cash;

– various forged IDs, including FSB RF, and other material evidence relevant to the criminal proceedings.

Also, during the investigative actions, a fact of obstruction of the prosecutor's lawful actions was recorded. A separate criminal proceeding has been initiated on this fact.

- added the prosecutor's office.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The identification of victims continues, as well as the establishment of the full circle of persons involved in the functioning of the fraudulent network.

Forging IDs OSCE to evade mobilization, smuggling, and bribes: Kravchenko on the results of customs searches09.07.25, 17:30 • 1154 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kamianske
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9