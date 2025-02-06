Large-scale fire broke out in a waste management center near Kyiv: details
Kyiv • UNN
A 400-square-meter waste management center is on fire in the village of Fastivets, Kyiv Oblast. 23 rescuers and 7 units of special equipment are involved in the firefighting.
Waste management center is on fire in Kyiv region, 23 rescuers are involved in extinguishing the fire, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
A fire broke out in the village of Fastivets, Fastiv district.
Upon arrival, the rescuers found that the premises of the waste management center with a total area of 400 square meters were on fire.
A fire broke out in the center of Kyiv on the territory of a business center: details from the SES29.01.25, 10:37 • 120569 views
Firefighting is ongoing.
A total of 23 personnel and 7 vehicles were engaged in extinguishing the fire.