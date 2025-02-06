Large-scale fire broke out in a waste management center near Kyiv: details

Waste management center is on fire in Kyiv region, 23 rescuers are involved in extinguishing the fire, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

A fire broke out in the village of Fastivets, Fastiv district.

Upon arrival, the rescuers found that the premises of the waste management center with a total area of 400 square meters were on fire.

Firefighting is ongoing.

A total of 23 personnel and 7 vehicles were engaged in extinguishing the fire.