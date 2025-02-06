Large-scale fire broke out in a waste management center near Kyiv: details

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54752 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100929 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121461 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128176 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103399 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113268 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161455 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105285 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101570 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81949 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110290 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104675 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151663 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183823 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104678 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110293 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137998 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139761 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167581 views
Large-scale fire broke out in a waste management center near Kyiv: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37135 views

A 400-square-meter waste management center is on fire in the village of Fastivets, Kyiv Oblast. 23 rescuers and 7 units of special equipment are involved in the firefighting.

Waste management center is on fire in Kyiv region, 23 rescuers are involved in extinguishing the fire, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

A fire broke out in the village of Fastivets, Fastiv district.

Upon arrival, the rescuers found that the premises of the waste management center with a total area of 400 square meters were on fire.

A fire broke out in the center of Kyiv on the territory of a business center: details from the SES29.01.25, 10:37 • 120569 views

Firefighting is ongoing.

A total of 23 personnel and 7 vehicles were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising