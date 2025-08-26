In Ternopil region, large-scale embezzlement of budget funds was exposed: 19 people received suspicions

In Ternopil region, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to 19 individuals accused of embezzling budget funds. The state suffered losses totaling over UAH 48 million, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under suspicion are:

director of a NAS branch;

state registrar of the Ministry of Justice;

officials of the forestry enterprise;

director of a communal enterprise;

accountants and chief accountant of the city and settlement council, as well as a communal enterprise;

directors of contracting companies, entrepreneurs, city council officials.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2, 4, 5 of Art. 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or acquisition thereof by abuse of official position);

Part 3 of Art. 365-2 (Abuse of authority by persons providing public services);

Part 1, 2, Part 4 of Art. 246 (Illegal logging or illegal transportation, storage, sale of timber);

Part 1, Part 2 of Art. 367 (Official negligence).

The detainees face a long prison sentence.

