Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

© 2007 — 2025

In Ternopil region, large-scale embezzlement of budget funds was exposed: 19 people received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

In Ternopil region, 19 people received suspicions of embezzling over UAH 48 million of budget funds. Among the suspects are officials of various levels, including the director of a branch of the National Academy of Sciences and officials of the forestry enterprise.

In Ternopil region, large-scale embezzlement of budget funds was exposed: 19 people received suspicions

In Ternopil region, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to 19 individuals accused of embezzling budget funds. The state suffered losses totaling over UAH 48 million, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under suspicion are:

  • director of a NAS branch;
    • state registrar of the Ministry of Justice;
      • officials of the forestry enterprise;
        • director of a communal enterprise;
          • accountants and chief accountant of the city and settlement council, as well as a communal enterprise;
            • directors of contracting companies, entrepreneurs, city council officials.

              The actions of the suspects are qualified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

              • Part 2, 4, 5 of Art. 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or acquisition thereof by abuse of official position);
                • Part 3 of Art. 365-2 (Abuse of authority by persons providing public services);
                  • Part 1, 2, Part 4 of Art. 246 (Illegal logging or illegal transportation, storage, sale of timber);
                    • Part 1, Part 2 of Art. 367 (Official negligence).

                      The detainees face a long prison sentence.

                      Recall

                      In Dnipro, a criminal organization was exposed that had been selling counterfeit gadgets and accessories for years under the guise of a global brand's products. The losses of the rights holder company were estimated at over UAH 24 million.

                      Yevhen Ustimenko

                      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
                      Ternopil Oblast
                      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
                      Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
                      National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
                      Dnipro