The largest agricultural machinery manufacturer in Russia, Rostselmash, has been operating only three days a week since August due to a sharp drop in sales. The company has cut production, abandoned investment projects, and states that this is the worst year in a decade. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

The decline of Rostselmash is a sign of a systemic crisis that has gripped Russian industry. Due to the war, sanctions, and reduced domestic demand, enterprises are losing markets and funding. Even such flagships in their industry as Rostselmash are on the verge of survival. - writes the CCD.

It is noted that other large enterprises are also switching to a reduced work week: KamAZ, AvtoVAZ, Kirov Tractor Plant, Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Combine.

And this is far from a complete list. In this way, companies can legally cut salaries by 20-40% to save money. - the post says.

According to the CCD, the authorities are trying to present the situation as a "modern work format," referring to "global trends" of a four-day week. But this is another symptom of economic exhaustion due to the war.

Recall

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that the Russian economy will face a prolonged slowdown, and GDP growth will remain at 0.8-1% until 2028. This effectively means a recession due to high inflation, despite the Kremlin's statements about a "soft landing."

