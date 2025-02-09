Kyivvodokanal refuted the fake about raising prices for services 4 times

Kyivvodokanal denied the information about the alleged fourfold increase in water tariffs and called for a temporary refrain from paying until the problem is resolved, UNN reports.

Today, information began to appear on social media and Telegram channels that Kyivvodokanal had allegedly raised tariffs for water supply and sewerage services by 4 times. We emphasize that this information is not true! Tariffs for centralized water supply and sewerage for the population are applied at the level of tariffs that were applied as of February 24, 2022 - Kyivvodokanal reported.

According to them, the discrepancies in the charges arose due to a technical failure in the processing of information in payment systems.

Kyivvodokanal's billing system reflects charges correctly. We advise consumers not to make any payments today until the problem is fixed - Kyivvodokanal added.

