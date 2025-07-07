Kyiv's heating network damaged after attack: 500 buildings without hot water

In Kyiv, a large-diameter heating network was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on July 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyivteploenergo.

Details

Due to the enemy attack, a heating network with a diameter of 1 m was damaged. About 500 buildings were left without hot water supply.

This includes not only residential buildings, but also social facilities, including schools, medical institutions, and departmental objects.

In addition, as a result of the attack, window structures at one of the energy facilities were damaged. Kyivteploenergo employees are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy strike.

Recall

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv on July 7, the number of injured increased to 27 people. Earlier, 23 injured were reported.