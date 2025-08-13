Kyivan defrauded entrepreneurs of UAH 600,000 under the guise of helping the Armed Forces: the swindler has been detained

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 2902 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 9924 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 9532 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 16874 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 35806 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 27662 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 55675 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 81271 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51637 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 92468 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
48%
756mm
Popular news
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 34452 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 31327 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 29505 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 8292 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 21482 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10006 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 16915 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 35842 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 55707 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 33909 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 8298 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 29508 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 19350 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 26975 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 119628 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

Kyivan defrauded entrepreneurs of UAH 600,000 under the guise of helping the Armed Forces: the swindler has been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

A man has been detained in Kyiv who created fake Telegram channels of regional military administration heads and collected money for the Armed Forces. He defrauded entrepreneurs of at least UAH 600,000.

Kyivan defrauded entrepreneurs of UAH 600,000 under the guise of helping the Armed Forces: the swindler has been detained

A Kyiv resident created fraudulent Telegram channels of "heads of regional military administrations," where he indicated account details for transferring money. The suspect managed to receive at least 600,000 hryvnias, although officials had previously warned not to respond to unofficial and fraudulent requests.

UNN reports with reference to the channel of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

In the capital of Ukraine, a man has been notified of suspicion of fraud for creating fake Telegram channels of heads of regional military administrations and defrauding entrepreneurs of at least 600,000 hryvnias in "charitable aid."

On behalf of the heads of several regional military administrations, the suspect asked for charitable contributions for the needs of certain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The letters indicated the account details where the money should be transferred. In this way, the man was transferred at least 600,000 hryvnias.

- the agency reports.

Important fact: officials, on whose behalf such letters were sent, publicly declared fraud and asked not to respond to such requests.

The suspect's actions are qualified as fraud under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as fraud committed on a large scale, or through illegal operations using electronic computing equipment.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Fake mailing from "Ukrposhta" is spreading in Ukraine: fraudsters extort data via SMS06.08.25, 12:52 • 2728 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv