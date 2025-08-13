Kyivan defrauded entrepreneurs of UAH 600,000 under the guise of helping the Armed Forces: the swindler has been detained

A Kyiv resident created fraudulent Telegram channels of "heads of regional military administrations," where he indicated account details for transferring money. The suspect managed to receive at least 600,000 hryvnias, although officials had previously warned not to respond to unofficial and fraudulent requests.

UNN reports with reference to the channel of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

In the capital of Ukraine, a man has been notified of suspicion of fraud for creating fake Telegram channels of heads of regional military administrations and defrauding entrepreneurs of at least 600,000 hryvnias in "charitable aid."

On behalf of the heads of several regional military administrations, the suspect asked for charitable contributions for the needs of certain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The letters indicated the account details where the money should be transferred. In this way, the man was transferred at least 600,000 hryvnias. - the agency reports.

Important fact: officials, on whose behalf such letters were sent, publicly declared fraud and asked not to respond to such requests.

The suspect's actions are qualified as fraud under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as fraud committed on a large scale, or through illegal operations using electronic computing equipment.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

