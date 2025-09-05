$41.350.02
Kyiv will be short of funds for important sectors: Klitschko against the law on amendments to the State Budget-2025 in its current form

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko calls on the President not to sign the law on amendments to the State Budget-2025. The bill provides for the withdrawal of UAH 8 billion from the Kyiv budget, allocated for education, medicine, transport, and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kyiv will be short of funds for important sectors: Klitschko against the law on amendments to the State Budget-2025 in its current form

The Mayor of Kyiv appealed to the President of Ukraine not to sign the law on amendments to the State Budget, as this, as stated on Vitali Klitschko's page, contradicts the principles of a balanced budget system, as well as the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law "On the Capital".

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

Vitali Klitschko appealed to the President of Ukraine with a call not to sign the law on amendments to the State Budget-2025: the draft law No. 13439-3 adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The head of the capital of Ukraine stated that the specified draft law violates the Constitution, as well as the Budget Code.

The statement also indicates that the changes contradict the principles of independence and balance of the budget system.

Vitali Klitschko called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return the draft law to the Verkhovna Rada for reconsideration

Comment

According to calculations, UAH 8 billion, which are provided for in the city budget for 2025, should be withdrawn from the Kyiv budget. In particular, these funds go to finance education, medicine, transport, rehabilitation of servicemen and support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- Vitali Klitschko noted.

Recall

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 15 approved a draft law on amendments to the State Budget-2025 for financial support of the security and defense sector.

In Kyiv, in July, a multi-level scheme for embezzling city budget funds was exposed. Earlier this month, it became known that 11 officials were notified of suspicion. The total amount of established damages is UAH 196.4 million.

Ihor Telezhnikov

