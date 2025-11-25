Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
08:32 PM • 11156 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 22110 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 25958 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 24302 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 25648 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 37564 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 33208 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17669 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14535 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12285 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
90%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."November 24, 02:48 PM • 13884 views
The US 'peace plan' project removed the clause on $100 billion in frozen Russian assets - BloombergNovember 24, 03:56 PM • 5626 views
The war will end after Crimea returns to Ukraine - StefanchukNovember 24, 04:05 PM • 10903 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 18236 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details11:35 PM • 4660 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 18265 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 37562 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 33204 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 47994 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 73299 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Pedro Sánchez
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Norway
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 33277 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 36404 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 45869 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 56111 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 57567 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating
Financial Times

Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4726 views

Kyiv was subjected to a massive combined attack on the night of November 25, with Kalibr cruise missile launches and a ballistic threat recorded. City mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital, urging residents to remain in shelters.

Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details

Kyiv is under a massive combined attack on the night of Tuesday, November 25, with explosions heard. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 0:35, the Air Force (AF) reported launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Novorossiysk area.

Kyiv, urgently to shelters

- called the Air Force.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned of the threat of a ballistic missile attack on the capital.

We are recording reports of the consequences of the attack in the Darnytskyi district. We are clarifying the details. Stay in shelters until the alarm is over.

- Tkachenko called.

At 1:02, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital.

Later, he spoke about repeated explosions.

"The enemy attack on the capital continues. Missiles over the city. Stay in shelters!" - Klitschko called.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on November 14, 7 people died. In total, 36 people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming days24.11.25, 23:16 • 3120 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv