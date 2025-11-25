Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details

Kyiv is under a massive combined attack on the night of Tuesday, November 25, with explosions heard. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 0:35, the Air Force (AF) reported launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Novorossiysk area.

Kyiv, urgently to shelters - called the Air Force.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned of the threat of a ballistic missile attack on the capital.

We are recording reports of the consequences of the attack in the Darnytskyi district. We are clarifying the details. Stay in shelters until the alarm is over. - Tkachenko called.

At 1:02, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital.

Later, he spoke about repeated explosions.

"The enemy attack on the capital continues. Missiles over the city. Stay in shelters!" - Klitschko called.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on November 14, 7 people died. In total, 36 people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming days