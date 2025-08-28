Kyiv under ballistic missile attack: a series of explosions heard in the capital

$41.400.03
August 27, 05:11 PM • 14355 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 3344 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 32526 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 111110 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 72716 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 44391 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 61888 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 49515 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47161 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 123317 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
Popular news
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Mette Frederiksen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Belarus
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 31418 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 72517 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 77717 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 76586 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 110164 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
SWIFT
9K720 Iskander
Mi-8

Kyiv under ballistic missile attack: a series of explosions heard in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

A series of explosions has been recorded in Kyiv. The city is under threat of ballistic weapons, air defense is working.

Kyiv under ballistic missile attack: a series of explosions heard in the capital

A series of explosions are heard in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to KMVA.

The threat of ballistic weapons continues. Air defense is working.

- noted in the KMVA.

The threat is still ongoing, residents are urged to stay in safe places.

Addition

At 02:51, the Air Force warned Kyiv residents in advance about the threat and reported a high-speed target in the north of Kyiv region.

Recall

On the evening of August 27, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that an enemy UAV was found in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, which fell into the yard of a 9-story building.

A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.27.08.25, 23:53 • 17122 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Ukrainian Air Force
Kyiv