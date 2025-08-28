Kyiv under ballistic missile attack: a series of explosions heard in the capital

A series of explosions are heard in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to KMVA.

The threat of ballistic weapons continues. Air defense is working. - noted in the KMVA.

The threat is still ongoing, residents are urged to stay in safe places.

Addition

At 02:51, the Air Force warned Kyiv residents in advance about the threat and reported a high-speed target in the north of Kyiv region.

Recall

On the evening of August 27, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that an enemy UAV was found in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, which fell into the yard of a 9-story building.

A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.