A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.

A Russian Geran-type drone was recorded falling in the capital. Preliminary, in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Corresponding photos from the scene appeared in local media, reports UNN.

As reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, the UAV fell into the courtyard of a nine-story residential building. Emergency services are currently heading to the scene.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, an enemy UAV fell into the courtyard of a 9-story residential building. There was no explosion or damage - Klitschko noted.

Recall

On August 23, during the morning attack by the Russian Federation, an enemy drone fell in the Solomianskyi district of the capital near a multi-story residential building. There were no damages or casualties. Explosive ordnance disposal specialists worked on site.

