Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 20640 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 99299 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 66177 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 39370 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 59118 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 47655 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 46471 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 118208 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 123902 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The fall of a Russian Geran drone was recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The drone fell into the yard of a nine-story residential building; there was no explosion or damage.

A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.

A Russian Geran-type drone was recorded falling in the capital. Preliminary, in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Corresponding photos from the scene appeared in local media, reports UNN.

As reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, the UAV fell into the courtyard of a nine-story residential building. Emergency services are currently heading to the scene.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, an enemy UAV fell into the courtyard of a 9-story residential building. There was no explosion or damage

- Klitschko noted.

Recall

On August 23, during the morning attack by the Russian Federation, an enemy drone fell in the Solomianskyi district of the capital near a multi-story residential building. There were no damages or casualties. Explosive ordnance disposal specialists worked on site.

In Kyiv, a Russian UAV destroyed the warehouse of a Lithuanian volunteer organization03.08.25, 14:30 • 18659 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv