Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known

October 24, 05:15 PM • 16169 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 28301 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23010 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 27636 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24303 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40697 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25635 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20020 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28159 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 75924 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 4864 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 18755 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9090 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 10633 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10013 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 18810 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40694 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36206 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36623 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 75923 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14312 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17561 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29851 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53044 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36297 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy ballistic missile attack from the northeast on the night of October 25. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the city authorities warned of high-speed targets and explosions in the capital.

Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack on the night of Saturday, October 25. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:52 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the northeastern direction. Soon after, high-speed targets heading towards the capital were reported.

More high-speed targets heading towards Kyiv! Stay in shelters!

- warned the Air Force.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the enemy was attacking the city with missiles. This information was also confirmed by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack. Stay in shelters!" - Klitschko urged.

Recall

Nine people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by Russian troops on October 23. Facilities in Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, and Obolonskyi districts were damaged, including a kindergarten, residential buildings, and a synagogue.

The youngest victim of Russia's night attack on Kyiv is only two years old - police22.10.25, 16:58 • 4261 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv