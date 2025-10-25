Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack on the night of Saturday, October 25. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:52 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the northeastern direction. Soon after, high-speed targets heading towards the capital were reported.

More high-speed targets heading towards Kyiv! Stay in shelters! - warned the Air Force.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the enemy was attacking the city with missiles. This information was also confirmed by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack. Stay in shelters!" - Klitschko urged.

Recall

Nine people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by Russian troops on October 23. Facilities in Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, and Obolonskyi districts were damaged, including a kindergarten, residential buildings, and a synagogue.

The youngest victim of Russia's night attack on Kyiv is only two years old - police