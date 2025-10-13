Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten

In Kyiv, the first anti-radiation shelter was created in one of the preschool educational institutions of the Obolonskyi district, and the construction of another shelter is underway. The first shelter cost more than 47 million hryvnias, the Kyiv City State Administration reported in response to a journalist's inquiry from UNN.

Details

In Kyiv, the first anti-radiation shelter was built in the Obolonskyi district on the territory of the educational complex with in-depth study of English "Persha Lastivka". The shelter is located at 30-a Heroes of Azov Regiment Street.

The Kyiv City State Administration also noted that the creation of the first anti-radiation shelter cost approximately 47.5 million hryvnias.

The object has been put into operation. According to the expert report, the estimated cost is 47,560,954 thousand hryvnias. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

In addition, work is underway on the construction of an anti-radiation shelter in the educational complex "School of the First Degree - Preschool Educational Institution "Lastivka"".

Reminder

In the capital, the construction of modern anti-radiation shelters of a new type has begun. The first two have already been built in the Obolonskyi district, which has become a pioneer in the implementation of this important civil defense project.