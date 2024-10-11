Kyiv: SBU detains ISIS member hiding for 7 years
Kyiv • UNN
An ISIS member who illegally arrived in Ukraine and was hiding from Interpol was detained in Kyiv. The offender was engaged in smuggling militants to Syria and tried to establish a channel for legalizing immigrants from countries with a terrorist risk.
Details
"The SBU detained an ISIS member who had been hiding from justice for 7 years," the special service said.
It is noted that a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, who was wanted by Interpol, was detained by the Security Service in Kyiv.
"The attacker was a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries, who had illegally arrived in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion, using a foreign passport of a fictitious person," the SBU said.
Prior to that, the ISIS member, as noted, had been in the Middle East for a long time, where he was involved in transporting the terrorist organization's fighters to Syria.
"After arriving in Ukraine, the offender tried to hide from justice, constantly changing mobile phone numbers and addresses of rented apartments in different cities of our country. Subsequently, he tried to establish a channel for illegal legalization of immigrants from countries with a high terrorist risk in Kyiv," the SBU said.
"SBU officers established his location and detained him at his place of temporary residence in the capital of Ukraine. Currently, the member of the terrorist organization is in custody in accordance with the extradition arrest procedure. The issue of further extradition of the detainee to the country of origin, which put him on the international wanted list in 2017, is being resolved," the SBU said.
