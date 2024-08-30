ukenru
Turkey detains 119 people suspected of involvement in ISIS

Turkey detains 119 people suspected of involvement in ISIS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13337 views

Turkish police arrested 119 people in 23 provinces suspected of involvement in the Islamic State. Since June 2023, more than 3,000 suspected ISIS members have been detained in Turkey.

After the recent operation against the ISIS terrorist organization, 119 suspects were detained in 23 provinces of Turkey. Writes UNN with reference TGRT Haber.

Details

According to official reports, Turkish police this week arrested 119 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) jihadist paramilitary group.

The suspects were arrested in 23 of Turkey's 81 provinces, including the densely populated regions of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, Interior Minister Ali Yirlikaya said today.

Turkey regularly conducts operations to arrest suspected members of the so-called Islamic State.

Russian authorities say the Islamic State is behind the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack24.05.24, 17:40 • 20409 views

More than 3,000 suspects have been detained since June 2023. Some of these suspected IS members settled in Turkey after the collapse of the jihadist group's self-proclaimed “caliphate” in 2019.

In 2015-2016, Turkey suffered numerous attacks claimed by ISIS, which killed hundreds of people, and at the end of January this year, Ankara arrested two suspected members of the so-called Islamic State, who were accused of killing a man in a Catholic church in Istanbul.

The United States announced the elimination of a high-ranking member of ISIS20.06.24, 04:30 • 46879 views

