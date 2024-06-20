The United States announced the elimination of a high-ranking member of ISIS
Kyiv • UNN
The US military successfully eliminated a senior ISIS official, Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, in an airstrike in Syria on June 16, which undermined ISIS ' ability to carry out terrorist attacks in the region.
The US Central Command said it had successfully eliminated a senior ISIS official in Syria thanks to an airstrike. CENTCOM informed about this in the social network X, reports UNN.
Details
The US military noted that it conducted the operation on June 16. The US Central Command launched an airstrike in Syria, killing a senior ISIS official and coordinator Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi.
His death will undermine ISIS ' ability to provide resources and carry out terrorist attacks in the region
It is indicated that no civilians were injured as a result of the strike.
