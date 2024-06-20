The United States announced the elimination of a high-ranking member of ISIS

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 488 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17206 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154220 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148834 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161835 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246607 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152959 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371051 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183504 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 488 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 154220 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129590 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148834 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141715 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12842 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14010 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18027 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19147 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37429 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The United States announced the elimination of a high-ranking member of ISIS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46901 views

The US military successfully eliminated a senior ISIS official, Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, in an airstrike in Syria on June 16, which undermined ISIS ' ability to carry out terrorist attacks in the region.

The United States announced the elimination of a high-ranking member of ISIS

The US Central Command said it had successfully eliminated a senior ISIS official in Syria thanks to an airstrike. CENTCOM informed about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

The US military noted that it conducted the operation on June 16. The US Central Command launched an airstrike in Syria, killing a senior ISIS official and coordinator Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi.

His death will undermine ISIS ' ability to provide resources and carry out terrorist attacks in the region

 the message says.

It is indicated that no civilians were injured as a result of the strike.

ISIS threatens terrorist attacks during Champions League matches, stadium security tightened09.04.24, 16:16 • 27075 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

AnnouncementsWar
United States Central Command
Syria
United States
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91