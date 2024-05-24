Russian authorities say the Islamic State is behind the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

On Friday, Russia said for the first time that the Islamic State group coordinated the March attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to rosZmі and France24.

Details

FSB head Alexander Bortnikov said that “the preparation, financing, attack and retreat of the terrorists were coordinated via the Internet by members of the Khorasan Province (IS-K),” which is an offshoot of IS operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It has been established that the preparatory actions, financing, attack and retreat of the terrorists were coordinated via the Internet by members of the Wilayat Khorasan group who were in the Afghanistan-Pakistan zone. Two of the four attackers arrived in Russia from Turkey shortly before the attack - Bortnikov said at a meeting of the council of heads of security and intelligence agencies (ssA) of the cis member states.

According to Bortnikov, more than 20 people have already been detained in the terrorist attack case, including perpetrators and accomplices.

In his statements on Friday, Bortnikov said that “after the terrorist attack, the terrorists received clear instructions to move toward the Ukrainian border.

HelpHelp

On March 22, 2024, armed men in camouflage broke into the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, then set fire to the building.

More than a dozen suspects have been arrested, including four attackers who are from the Central Asian country of Tajikistan.

The United States said it publicly and privately warned Russia in early March that extremists were planning an attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

Unnamed U.S. intelligence officials told the U.S. media after the massacre that they had warned Russia that ISIS was planning to attack Crocus City Hall. But Russia rejected these warnings. Three days before the attack, President Putin accused Washington of “blackmail” and an attempt to “intimidate” Russians.

NYT: U.S. officials confirm ISIS was behind Moscow attack