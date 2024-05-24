ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian authorities say the Islamic State is behind the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

Kyiv

Russia claims that the Wilayat Khorasan group of the so-called Islamic State coordinated the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow via the Internet from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

On Friday, Russia said for the first time that the Islamic State group coordinated the March attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall  near Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to rosZmі and France24.

Details

FSB head Alexander Bortnikov said that “the preparation, financing, attack and retreat of the terrorists were coordinated via the Internet by members of the Khorasan Province (IS-K),” which is an offshoot of IS operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It has been established that the preparatory actions, financing, attack and retreat of the terrorists were coordinated via the Internet by members of the Wilayat Khorasan group who were in the Afghanistan-Pakistan zone. Two of the four attackers arrived in Russia from Turkey shortly before the attack

- Bortnikov said at a meeting of the council of heads of security and intelligence agencies (ssA) of the cis member states.

According to Bortnikov, more than 20 people have already been detained in the terrorist attack case, including perpetrators and accomplices.

In his statements on Friday, Bortnikov said that “after the terrorist attack, the terrorists received clear instructions to move toward the Ukrainian border.

HelpHelp

On March 22, 2024, armed men in camouflage broke into the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, then set fire to the building.

More than a dozen suspects have been arrested, including four attackers who are from the Central Asian country of Tajikistan.

The United States said it publicly and privately warned Russia in early March that extremists were planning an attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

Unnamed U.S. intelligence officials told the U.S. media after the massacre that they had warned Russia that ISIS was planning to attack Crocus City Hall. But Russia rejected these warnings. Three days before the attack, President Putin accused Washington of “blackmail” and an attempt to “intimidate” Russians.

NYT: U.S. officials confirm ISIS was behind Moscow attack23.03.24, 01:15 • 42421 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
afghanistanAfghanistan
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
pakistanPakistan

