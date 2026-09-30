Kyiv returns to stabilization schedules; outages have also been introduced in the region

Kyiv is returning to stabilization schedules after emergency outages. Schedules have also been introduced in Kyiv region, but not for all groups, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

The capital is switching to scheduled stabilization outages. Such an instruction was issued by NPC Ukrenergo - the statement reads.

What is the situation in Kyiv region

The company said that, following an instruction from Ukrenergo, outage schedules had been applied in Kyiv region for September 30.

The schedules will apply to groups 3.2 and 5.2.

We remind you

In Ukraine, emergency electricity outages were introduced in three regions due to massive drone strikes by the russian armed forces on the power system.

Electricity will be supplied according to schedules in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

"Emergency recovery work is ongoing. Energy workers are working to restore stable electricity supplies as quickly as possible. The restrictions will be lifted immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes," the relevant ministry promised.