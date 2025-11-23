Kyiv region to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and wind gusts of 5-10 m/s - forecast for November 23

On Sunday, November 23, cloudy weather with rain is expected in the Kyiv region. The wind will be northeast, turning to south, 5-10 m/s, UNN reports with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

The temperature in the region will be 3-8°C, in Kyiv 5-7°C, according to the forecast.

As of 9:00 AM, the air temperature in Kyiv was 4°C, relative humidity - 95%, atmospheric pressure 750 mm Hg.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrhydrometcenter reported that on Sunday, November 23, most of Ukraine would be cloudy. According to forecasters, moderate, in some places significant wet snow is expected in the western regions, significant wet snow in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia; wet snow sticking, ice, black ice on the roads; temperature during the day from 3°C below zero to 2°C above zero.