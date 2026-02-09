Kyiv region operates a "generator facility" with a total capacity of over 100 MW - OVA

In the Kyiv region, a whole generator complex is actually operating — 4636 units with a total capacity of over 100 MW. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As Kalashnyk reported, over the past few weeks, the Kyiv region has already received 509 generators with a total capacity of over 5.3 MW. This assistance was provided by our international partners — Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, UNHCR, the Red Cross Society in Ukraine and the Kyiv region, humanitarian organizations and charitable foundations. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who supports the Kyiv region in this difficult time.

Generators have already been installed at critical infrastructure facilities: boiler houses, water utilities, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and invincibility points. This means heat, water, and basic services for people even during power outages - added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Kalashnyk added that there are concrete examples that clearly show how this works in practice.

In Boryspil, a generator received from the Republic of Poland has been installed near a boiler house that provides heat to a school, a vocational technical lyceum, a kindergarten, and an entire microdistrict — 28 apartment buildings. Another generator in the city powers a water utility well — this ensures stable water supply for part of Boryspil even in crisis conditions. A separate example is Vorzel. Here, a generator provided by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine operates in a school and provides electricity to the educational institution, a modular town for people who have lost their homes, and a boiler house. I thank the rescuers for this assistance — it directly affects the safety and comfort of people - he added.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration emphasized that a whole generator complex is actually operating in the region — 4636 units with a total capacity of over 100 MW.

At the same time, communities in the Kyiv region are moving towards more systemic solutions and increasing their energy independence. 56 cogeneration units are already operating in the region, as well as a gas turbine with a total capacity of 145 MW. This allows communities to be less dependent on grid energy and to stably provide people with light and heat. Additionally, we are installing 36 mobile portable boiler houses with a total capacity of 17.5 MW. Solar generation is also actively developing — 114 power plants with a capacity of 280.6 MW are operating in the region - Kalashnyk emphasized.

Today, according to him, distributed generation already covers about a quarter of the needs of the Kyiv region.

