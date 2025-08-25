Kyiv reacts to Polish bill on "Banderite" symbols
Kyiv • UNN
Diplomatic sources report that an analysis is currently underway regarding the impact of the Polish bill on "Banderite" symbols on Ukrainian citizens. Ukraine expects the rights of its compatriots in Poland to be respected.
Kyiv will be ready to consider possible incidents due to politicized decisions, but at the same time, Ukraine expects that the rights of compatriots in Poland will be observed no worse than in other EU countries.
This became known from diplomatic sources, reports UNN.
Details
We analyze the legal dimension of the adopted decisions and their possible impact on the situation of Ukrainian citizens in Poland. We are grateful to official Warsaw for all previous decisions in favor of our fellow citizens and believe that their rights will be ensured no worse than in other EU countries. At the same time, any politicized decisions about allegedly equating Ukrainian symbols with Nazi and communist ones can provoke an increase in negative sentiments in Ukrainian society and will require a response from the Ukrainian side.
Recall
Polish President Karol Nawrocki initiates changes to the criminal code, equating the "Banderite symbol" with Nazi and communist symbols.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that President Karol Nawrocki's veto on the law on assistance to Ukrainians effectively disconnects the internet in Ukraine. This stops Starlink support and data storage for the Ukrainian government.