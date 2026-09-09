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Kyiv Metro to operate longer starting September 10: schedule released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Starting September 10, Kyiv Metro stations will operate for an extra hour due to the reduction of curfew hours. The operation of the stations as shelters will not change.

Kyiv Metro to operate longer starting September 10: schedule released

From September 10, the Kyiv metro's operating hours will change—the stations will operate for one hour longer due to the reduction of curfew hours, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Metro. 

Details

All subway stations will operate for one hour longer in passenger service mode. For example, the Universitet metro station, which currently remains open for entry until 22:38, will be open for entry until 23:38 starting September 10. The operating hours will likewise be extended at other metro stations.

The metro authorities urged passengers to pay attention specifically to the time the station closes for entry, rather than to the schedules of individual trains.

The operating schedule has been designed so that passengers who enter a station before it closes can travel to any other metro station. At the same time, the operating hours of underground stations as shelters will not change 

- the statement reads.

Reminder

In accordance with the protocol of the Kyiv City Defense Council and the Government's decision, the curfew in the capital will last from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

In Kyiv, the curfew will be shortened and public transport operating hours extended from September 1007.09.26, 14:33 • 5396 views

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Kyiv Metro
Kyiv