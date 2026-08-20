Kyiv has declared August 21 a day of mourning for the victims of Russia’s nighttime attack

In Kyiv, August 21 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive overnight attack by the Russian Federation, the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday on social media, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, August 21, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital - the mayor wrote.

According to Klitschko, on this day flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended that state flags be flown at half-mast in the capital on buildings owned by the state and private entities. Any entertainment events are prohibited in Kyiv on August 21.

According to him, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts are ongoing.

"At this time, 12 people are known to have been killed in Kyiv," Klitschko reported.

The State Emergency Service clarified that 12 people were killed and 34 injured in Kyiv.

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 12