Kyiv City Council increases budget for Kyiv Defender to almost UAH 5 billion

The Kyiv City Council has approved an increase in funding for the Kyiv Defender program to almost UAH 5 billion. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

Kyiv City Council increased spending on the Kyiv Defender program to almost UAH 5 billion.

These funds are intended, in particular, to meet the logistical needs of the Defense Forces, to finance the training of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operators and to provide our defenders with drones.

In addition, the money will be spent on the reconstruction and construction of civil protection facilities totaling UAH 1.5 billion.

I would like to remind you that UAH 1.5 billion was previously budgeted for the program, and we promised to increase funding. And we are doing it. Adjusting the budget to help our defenders up to UAH 5 billion is not the last one. There will be more - said Vitali Klitschko.

