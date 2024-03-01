$41.340.03
Kyiv City Council increases budget for Kyiv Defender to almost UAH 5 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49570 views

The Kyiv City Council approved an increase in funding for the Kyiv Defender program to almost UAH 5 billion to meet the material and technical needs of the Defense Forces, fund training for UAV operators, provide drones for defenders, and more.

Kyiv City Council increases budget for Kyiv Defender to almost UAH 5 billion

The Kyiv City Council has approved an increase in funding for the Kyiv Defender program to almost UAH 5 billion. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

Kyiv City Council increased spending on the Kyiv Defender program to almost UAH 5 billion.

These funds are intended, in particular, to meet the logistical needs of the Defense Forces, to finance the training of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operators and to provide our defenders with drones.

In addition, the money will be spent on the reconstruction and construction of civil protection facilities totaling UAH 1.5 billion.

I would like to remind you that UAH 1.5 billion was previously budgeted for the program, and we promised to increase funding. And we are doing it. Adjusting the budget to help our defenders up to UAH 5 billion is not the last one. There will be more 

- said Vitali Klitschko.

Kyiv City Council Adopts Capital Budget for 2024: One Billion UAH Allocated for the Armed Forces15.12.23, 03:00 • 46350 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
Kyiv City Council
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
