Kyiv City Council deputy Kuzmenko suffered a spinal fracture after falling on black ice in the capital.

Kyiv City Council deputy Yevhen Kuzmenko suffered a spinal fracture after falling on black ice in Kyiv. The deputy criticized the work of city services and management companies. Kuzmenko wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Many thanks to the city services and management companies. Winter came unexpectedly. Spinal fracture, out for at least 4 months. Ashamed of our work. City of happy people - Kuzmenko wrote.

Addition

In 2020, Kuzmenko was elected a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation from the "Servant of the People" party. Deputy head of the commission on architecture, urban planning and land relations. In addition, he joined the Political Council of the Kyiv organization "Servant of the People".

Recall

