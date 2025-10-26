Kyiv attacked by enemy UAVs: debris fell on residential buildings in Desnianskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv was subjected to an enemy UAV attack on the night of October 26, with debris falling on several floors of a residential building and on the roof of a high-rise building in the Desnianskyi district. Information about casualties is being clarified; a previous attack on October 25 resulted in the death of two men.
Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack on Sunday night, October 26. This is reported by UNN.
Details
At 2:22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a group of UAVs heading towards the capital. Soon, sounds of air defense operations were heard in the city.
Later, the information about the attack was confirmed by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
We are documenting the consequences of the attack in Desnianskyi district. UAV debris fell on several floors of a residential building. We are clarifying information regarding casualties
At 2:48, he reported that drone debris had fallen on the roof of a high-rise building at another address in Desnianskyi district.
In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that in Desnianskyi district, a nine-story residential building was hit at the level of the 2nd-3rd floors. According to him, at another address in Desnianskyi district, debris was recorded falling on a 16-story building.
Recall
Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack on Saturday night, October 25. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the enemy attacked the city with missiles.
As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv, two men, aged 36 and 58, both in Desnianskyi district, died. The total number of injured increased to 14 people, and residential buildings, a kindergarten, and other facilities were damaged.
