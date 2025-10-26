Kyiv attacked by enemy UAVs: debris fell on residential buildings in Desnianskyi district

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack on Sunday night, October 26. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 2:22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a group of UAVs heading towards the capital. Soon, sounds of air defense operations were heard in the city.

Later, the information about the attack was confirmed by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

We are documenting the consequences of the attack in Desnianskyi district. UAV debris fell on several floors of a residential building. We are clarifying information regarding casualties - wrote Tkachenko.

At 2:48, he reported that drone debris had fallen on the roof of a high-rise building at another address in Desnianskyi district.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that in Desnianskyi district, a nine-story residential building was hit at the level of the 2nd-3rd floors. According to him, at another address in Desnianskyi district, debris was recorded falling on a 16-story building.

Recall

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack on Saturday night, October 25. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the enemy attacked the city with missiles.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv, two men, aged 36 and 58, both in Desnianskyi district, died. The total number of injured increased to 14 people, and residential buildings, a kindergarten, and other facilities were damaged.

Fires in Kyiv's Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts completely extinguished after Russian strike - SES