Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 23254 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 30322 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 28247 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 39236 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 22910 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 20047 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 33400 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49598 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 38325 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Kyiv attacked by enemy UAVs: debris fell on residential buildings in Desnianskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1962 views

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy UAV attack on the night of October 26, with debris falling on several floors of a residential building and on the roof of a high-rise building in the Desnianskyi district. Information about casualties is being clarified; a previous attack on October 25 resulted in the death of two men.

Kyiv attacked by enemy UAVs: debris fell on residential buildings in Desnianskyi district

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack on Sunday night, October 26. This is reported by  UNN.

Details

At 2:22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a group of UAVs heading towards the capital. Soon, sounds of air defense operations were heard in the city.

Later, the information about the attack was confirmed by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

We are documenting the consequences of the attack in Desnianskyi district. UAV debris fell on several floors of a residential building. We are clarifying information regarding casualties

- wrote Tkachenko.

At 2:48, he reported that drone debris had fallen on the roof of a high-rise building at another address in Desnianskyi district.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that in Desnianskyi district, a nine-story residential building was hit at the level of the 2nd-3rd floors. According to him, at another address in Desnianskyi district, debris was recorded falling on a 16-story building.

Recall

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy attack on Saturday night, October 25. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that the enemy attacked the city with missiles.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv, two men, aged 36 and 58, both in Desnianskyi district, died. The total number of injured increased to 14 people, and residential buildings, a kindergarten, and other facilities were damaged.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv