Kyiv and the region are under threat of UAV attack: air alert declared

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14972 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 28330 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63444 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 76980 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 98341 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155185 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119651 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226284 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119049 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85268 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Popular news

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41085 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13504 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12954 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 19632 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

05:37 PM • 9554 views
Kyiv and the region are under threat of UAV attack: air alert declared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the Kyiv region due to the threat of enemy drone attacks. Air defense forces are responding to the threat, residents are urged to remain in shelters.

Kyiv and the region are under threat of UAV attack: air alert declared

An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of enemy attack. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.   

Let's add

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, enemy drones have also been detected in the sky over the Kyiv region. Therefore, the Air Defense Forces are responding to the threat.

Residents of the region were warned of the danger and urged to remain in shelters until the air alert is over. Local authorities urge not to ignore alarm signals and to follow safety rules.

In addition, it is also worth remembering to observe the regime of information silence, because any public posting of photos or videos of the work of air defense can endanger the lives of military personnel and civilians.

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard21.04.25, 04:56 • 43195 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv
