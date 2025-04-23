Kyiv and the region are under threat of UAV attack: air alert declared

An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of enemy attack. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, enemy drones have also been detected in the sky over the Kyiv region. Therefore, the Air Defense Forces are responding to the threat.

Residents of the region were warned of the danger and urged to remain in shelters until the air alert is over. Local authorities urge not to ignore alarm signals and to follow safety rules.

In addition, it is also worth remembering to observe the regime of information silence, because any public posting of photos or videos of the work of air defense can endanger the lives of military personnel and civilians.

