Kyiv and several regions hit by downpour with hail: flooded streets and power outages

Heavy rain, with some hail, hit Kyiv. Reports are already coming in about flooded streets in the capital. Power outages have occurred in parts of four districts in the Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to social media and DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids.

Details

Rain with hail was recorded in various districts of Kyiv. Visibility on the roads was reportedly "zero," and there were reports of falling trees, blocked passages, and the first flooded streets.

Social media reports indicate that a huge "waterfall" occurred inside a supermarket on Berezniakivska Street in Kyiv.

Also, due to strong winds, a large piece of the facade reportedly fell off a building on Kharkivske Highway.

DTEK reports that power went out in parts of Buchansky, Fastivsky, Boryspilsky, and Obukhivsky districts in the Kyiv region "due to a local network accident." Specialists, as indicated, are already working to restore power supply.

In addition, a heavy downpour was recorded in Ternopil.

