Clouds "like fish accompanying a shark": Didenko warns of weather contrast and probability of squalls
Kyiv • UNN
A cold atmospheric front is crossing Ukraine, bringing rain with thunderstorms to the west, north, and center. Dry weather is expected in the south and east, but heavy downpours, squalls, and hail are possible.
Ukraine is being crossed by a cold atmospheric front, and although the south and east will experience dry weather, some areas should expect rain with thunderstorms. UNN reports this with reference to the Facebook page of forecaster Natalia Didenko.
Details
..a cold atmospheric front. The cloudy band is already visible in the satellite photo. And already in front of it, like fish accompanying a shark or a whale)).. Even convective thunderstorm clouds are coming!
According to the current forecast, the south and east of Ukraine will experience dry weather. Residents of the west, north, and center should expect rain with thunderstorms.
Heavy downpours, squalls, and hail are possible!
Preliminary forecast for August 7
Tomorrow, August 7, Ukraine will be in the rear of this atmospheric front. It will be practically without precipitation everywhere, and the air temperature will drop by several degrees, - Didenko notes.
The following temperatures are expected:
- in the west +20+24;
- in the north +22+26;
- in the center +24+29;
- in the east +26+32;
- in the south +30+33 degrees.
In Kyiv on August 7, there will be dry, sunny weather with a comfortable air temperature of +24 degrees
