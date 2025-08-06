$41.680.11
Clouds "like fish accompanying a shark": Didenko warns of weather contrast and probability of squalls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

A cold atmospheric front is crossing Ukraine, bringing rain with thunderstorms to the west, north, and center. Dry weather is expected in the south and east, but heavy downpours, squalls, and hail are possible.

Clouds "like fish accompanying a shark": Didenko warns of weather contrast and probability of squalls

Ukraine is being crossed by a cold atmospheric front, and although the south and east will experience dry weather, some areas should expect rain with thunderstorms. UNN reports this with reference to the Facebook page of forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

..a cold atmospheric front. The cloudy band is already visible in the satellite photo. And already in front of it, like fish accompanying a shark or a whale)).. Even convective thunderstorm clouds are coming!

- Didenko explains.

Atlantic "overheating": US coast threatened by three hurricanes04.08.25, 18:14 • 4246 views

According to the current forecast, the south and east of Ukraine will experience dry weather. Residents of the west, north, and center should expect rain with thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours, squalls, and hail are possible!

- the forecaster warns.

Preliminary forecast for August 7

Tomorrow, August 7, Ukraine will be in the rear of this atmospheric front. It will be practically without precipitation everywhere, and the air temperature will drop by several degrees, - Didenko notes.

Sudden avalanche in the Himalayas claims at least four lives, dozens missing05.08.25, 18:09 • 2618 views

The following temperatures are expected:

  • in the west +20+24;
    • in the north +22+26;
      • in the center +24+29;
        • in the east +26+32;
          • in the south +30+33 degrees.

            In Kyiv on August 7, there will be dry, sunny weather with a comfortable air temperature of +24 degrees

            - the forecaster reported

            Recall

            UNN reported that on August 6, warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains with thunderstorms, hail, and squalls will occur in the west, north, and center.

            In Isesaki, Japan, the highest temperature in history was recorded – 41.8°C.

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Weather and environment
            Japan
            Ukraine
            Kyiv