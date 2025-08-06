Clouds "like fish accompanying a shark": Didenko warns of weather contrast and probability of squalls

Ukraine is being crossed by a cold atmospheric front, and although the south and east will experience dry weather, some areas should expect rain with thunderstorms. UNN reports this with reference to the Facebook page of forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

..a cold atmospheric front. The cloudy band is already visible in the satellite photo. And already in front of it, like fish accompanying a shark or a whale)).. Even convective thunderstorm clouds are coming! - Didenko explains.

Atlantic "overheating": US coast threatened by three hurricanes

According to the current forecast, the south and east of Ukraine will experience dry weather. Residents of the west, north, and center should expect rain with thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours, squalls, and hail are possible! - the forecaster warns.

Preliminary forecast for August 7

Tomorrow, August 7, Ukraine will be in the rear of this atmospheric front. It will be practically without precipitation everywhere, and the air temperature will drop by several degrees, - Didenko notes.

Sudden avalanche in the Himalayas claims at least four lives, dozens missing

The following temperatures are expected:

in the west +20+24;

in the north +22+26;

in the center +24+29;

in the east +26+32;

in the south +30+33 degrees.

In Kyiv on August 7, there will be dry, sunny weather with a comfortable air temperature of +24 degrees - the forecaster reported

Recall

UNN reported that on August 6, warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains with thunderstorms, hail, and squalls will occur in the west, north, and center.

In Isesaki, Japan, the highest temperature in history was recorded – 41.8°C.