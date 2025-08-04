Atlantic "overheating": US coast threatened by three hurricanes

Three weather systems raging over the Atlantic this week could turn into hurricanes heading for the US. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

The National Hurricane Center warns that the map of weather system "disturbances" in the Atlantic currently looks particularly overloaded. It is already known that the US hurricane season is in full swing and breaking records. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an "above-normal Atlantic hurricane season 2025" back in spring 2025. Among the reasons are higher ocean temperatures.

According to NOAA, 13 to 19 named storms (winds 39 mph or higher) are expected.

6-10 of them are likely to become hurricanes (winds over 74 mph);

3-5 could be major hurricanes with winds over 111 mph.

In this context, it is important to mention last year, which culminated in the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Helen. The consequences of this hurricane led to the deaths of hundreds of people in October 2024.

What is being observed and is dangerous in the current period

First, Storm Dexter

This summer, Tropical Storm Dexter has already received an official warning.

For example, on Monday, the storm showed sustained winds of 45 mph. But hurricanes have sustained winds of 74 mph, so Dexter is still somewhat away from that point.

Dexter is now forecast to "move away from the US coast and remain north of Bermuda."

Second danger - closer to the southeastern US coast

This refers to a weather system that has a "30 percent chance of cyclone formation within 7 days." This is warned by the NHC.

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form in a few days a few hundred miles off the coast of the southeastern United States. Some gradual development of this system is possible in the middle or latter part of the week as the system drifts west or northwest. - explained the forecasters.

The third "disturbance" is the riskiest

The NHC warns of a "50 percent chance of cyclone formation within 7 days." A "tropical wave" is currently forecast, which is a type of atmospheric trough formed by low air pressure.

The tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today [Monday]. After that, some gradual development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression could form late this week as it moves generally west-northwest across the central tropical Atlantic. - wrote meteorologist James Spann on X.

