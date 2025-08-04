$41.760.05
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Atlantic "overheating": US coast threatened by three hurricanes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Three weather systems in the Atlantic could develop into hurricanes heading towards the US. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be above normal due to high ocean temperatures.

Atlantic "overheating": US coast threatened by three hurricanes

Three weather systems raging over the Atlantic this week could turn into hurricanes heading for the US. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

The National Hurricane Center warns that the map of weather system "disturbances" in the Atlantic currently looks particularly overloaded. It is already known that the US hurricane season is in full swing and breaking records. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an "above-normal Atlantic hurricane season 2025" back in spring 2025. Among the reasons are higher ocean temperatures.

The US is not ready for the hurricane season due to staff cuts in relevant services - media16.05.25, 12:48 • 2360 views

According to NOAA, 13 to 19 named storms (winds 39 mph or higher) are expected.

  • 6-10 of them are likely to become hurricanes (winds over 74 mph);
    • 3-5 could be major hurricanes with winds over 111 mph.

      In this context, it is important to mention last year, which culminated in the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Helen. The consequences of this hurricane led to the deaths of hundreds of people in October 2024.

      What is being observed and is dangerous in the current period

      First, Storm Dexter

      This summer, Tropical Storm Dexter has already received an official warning.

      For example, on Monday, the storm showed sustained winds of 45 mph. But hurricanes have sustained winds of 74 mph, so Dexter is still somewhat away from that point.

      Powerful hurricane "Eric" hit southern Mexico: resort town Acapulco seemingly avoided the worst19.06.25, 15:46 • 2674 views

      Dexter is now forecast to "move away from the US coast and remain north of Bermuda."

      Second danger - closer to the southeastern US coast

      This refers to a weather system that has a "30 percent chance of cyclone formation within 7 days." This is warned by the NHC.

      A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form in a few days a few hundred miles off the coast of the southeastern United States. Some gradual development of this system is possible in the middle or latter part of the week as the system drifts west or northwest.

      - explained the forecasters.

      The third "disturbance" is the riskiest

      The NHC warns of a "50 percent chance of cyclone formation within 7 days." A "tropical wave" is currently forecast, which is a type of atmospheric trough formed by low air pressure.

      The tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today [Monday]. After that, some gradual development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression could form late this week as it moves generally west-northwest across the central tropical Atlantic.

      - wrote meteorologist James Spann on X.

      Recall

      Tropical Storm Wipha caused widespread flooding and landslides in Thailand, killing at least six people and affecting over 230,000.

      The massive fire in the municipality of Ponte da Barca, which destroyed almost 4,800 hectares, has been stabilized.

      In eastern Australia, cities were covered by the thickest layer of snow in decades, leading to floods, stranded vehicles, and power outages for thousands of homes.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

