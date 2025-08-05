Sudden avalanche in the Himalayas claims at least four lives, dozens missing

The number of victims is likely to increase. But also, according to the latest data, at the time of the flood, caused by sudden and very heavy rains, most residents, fortunately, were in a neighboring city.

UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

In the Indian Himalayas, at least four people have died and dozens are missing after a sudden avalanche caused by a "cloudburst." The downpour devastated the village of Dharali in Uttarkashi district:

A torrent of water and mud descended from the mountains, sweeping away houses and people, according to photos published by local police and witnesses. - media report.

At the time of the flood, most residents, fortunately, were in a neighboring settlement where a fair was taking place. But rescuers report that the number of victims and injured will likely be updated later.

Official comment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the serious damage, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office. The official, as officially stated, is constantly in touch and closely monitoring the situation.

Reference

In Uttarakhand, home to numerous Hindu pilgrimage sites in the Indian Himalayas, flash floods and landslides have sharply increased in recent years. Some environmental experts attribute this trend to the accelerating effects of climate change.

Recall

UNN broadcast a video of the incident, filmed by residents, showing moments when the elements caused disaster. The footage, taken from a wider angle, shows floodwaters, including debris and silt, flowing through the streets, and houses being washed away.