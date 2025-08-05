Sudden avalanche in the Himalayas claims at least four lives, dozens missing

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11216 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 15610 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 59147 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 45079 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 91051 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 49438 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 40718 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 39667 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 101168 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 134720 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 99750 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the warAugust 5, 10:41 AM • 32945 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 76735 views
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”12:02 PM • 14861 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war02:30 PM • 31516 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11216 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 59147 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 77404 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 91051 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 101168 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Andrej Plenković
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Sweden
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 57778 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 79498 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 71825 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 75485 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 377015 views
Actual
Mi-8
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Sudden avalanche in the Himalayas claims at least four lives, dozens missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

In the Indian Himalayas, at least four people have died and dozens are missing due to a sudden avalanche caused by a "cloudburst." The downpour devastated the village of Dharali, but most residents were in a neighboring town for a fair.

Sudden avalanche in the Himalayas claims at least four lives, dozens missing

The number of victims is likely to increase. But also, according to the latest data, at the time of the flood, caused by sudden and very heavy rains, most residents, fortunately, were in a neighboring city.

UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

In the Indian Himalayas, at least four people have died and dozens are missing after a sudden avalanche caused by a "cloudburst." The downpour devastated the village of Dharali in Uttarkashi district:

A torrent of water and mud descended from the mountains, sweeping away houses and people, according to photos published by local police and witnesses.

- media report.

At the time of the flood, most residents, fortunately, were in a neighboring settlement where a fair was taking place. But rescuers report that the number of victims and injured will likely be updated later.

Official comment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the serious damage, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office. The official, as officially stated, is constantly in touch and closely monitoring the situation.

Reference

In Uttarakhand, home to numerous Hindu pilgrimage sites in the Indian Himalayas, flash floods and landslides have sharply increased in recent years. Some environmental experts attribute this trend to the accelerating effects of climate change.

Recall

UNN broadcast a video of the incident, filmed by residents, showing moments when the elements caused disaster. The footage, taken from a wider angle, shows floodwaters, including debris and silt, flowing through the streets, and houses being washed away.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Uttarakhand
India