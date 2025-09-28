Kyiv after a massive attack: Ihnat urges not to share videos of debris

At night, the capital found itself at the center of a massive Russian attack. As a result of the work of Ukrainian air defense, fragments of drones and missiles are falling. The head of the communications department of the Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, emphasized that the dissemination of videos with them could become a tool of Russian propaganda. He stated this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

The capital was the main epicenter of the enemy's strike today. It was attacked by a huge number of means, and accordingly, after combat operations against them, there are falling fragments of both drones and missiles, and, as we can see, in many districts of the capital, we have unpleasant consequences after such falls. - Ihnat emphasized.

He separately appealed to Ukrainians with a call not to film and not to post videos of falling debris in the media space.

It gets into photos, and accordingly, the Russians take these photos and again and again tell stories that Ukraine shelled its own homes with Western missiles, and so on. This has been done for many years by their propaganda, and they even present it to a Western audience. Therefore, I say again, a Patriot missile lies there, or another missile, well, either ours, or it could even be a Russian missile. If you don't know what type of fragment it is, then it's generally not worth publishing any fragments and releasing them into the public space. - he explained.

Recall

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and tracked 643 Russian air attack assets, neutralizing 611 of them. The main blow fell on Kyiv, among the destroyed targets were UAVs, cruise missiles, and jet drones.

As a result of the night attack by the occupiers in Kyiv, four people died, including a 12-year-old girl, a nurse, and a patient of the Institute of Cardiology. More than 70 people were injured throughout Ukraine.