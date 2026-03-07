Kuwait reduces oil production amid tensions in Iran

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 14648 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 32388 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 23288 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 25384 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 44601 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 55216 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 62393 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44555 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 84161 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30371 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
1.7m/s
74%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Qatar Airways announced several flights to Doha despite closed airspaceMarch 7, 11:06 AM • 11654 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 15916 views
NASA accidentally changed the asteroid's orbit around the Sun for the first timeMarch 7, 12:54 PM • 10839 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 13569 views
Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Europe: expert explained why this does not contradict blackout schedules03:20 PM • 4648 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 47958 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 54916 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 84151 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 52398 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 60100 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 13705 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 16049 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 20097 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 22146 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 22334 views
Actual
Technology
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Social network

Kuwait reduces oil production amid tensions in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is reducing oil production and refining volumes due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Precautionary measures have been implemented amid threats.

Kuwait reduces oil production amid tensions in Iran

Kuwait, as a precautionary measure, is reducing crude oil production and refining volumes after Iranian attacks on the country and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Kuwait's production cuts came after "Iranian threats to the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz" and are part of a "risk management strategy and ensuring uninterrupted operations," KPC said in a statement. The national oil company did not say how much production was cut.

In February, Kuwait produced about 2.6 million barrels of oil per day.

KPC said the adjustment was purely a precautionary measure and would be reviewed as the situation developed, and that it was ready to resume production volumes as soon as conditions allowed.

The cuts are another blow to the global energy industry due to the US and Israel's war against Iran, as oil and gas storage facilities in the Persian Gulf are rapidly filling up. Oil fields in Iraq have already cut production, Qatar has declared force majeure on its huge gas exports, and the United Arab Emirates is likely to be next to cut production, the publication notes.

Recall

Qatar declared force majeure on gas exports due to the US-Israeli war against Iran. It could take at least a month to resume normal production volumes, leading to shortages in global markets.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
Iraq
Qatar
Kuwait
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran