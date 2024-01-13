Kuleba discusses with French Foreign Minister supply of systems and missiles to protect the sky

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Kuleba discusses with French Foreign Minister supply of systems and missiles to protect the sky

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and France discussed further supplies of air defense systems, missiles and drones to Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne discussed further supplies of drones, systems and missiles to protect Ukrainian skies. Kuleba said this during a joint press conference with Sejourne, a UNN correspondent reports.

"Today we discussed the further  supply of systems and missiles to protect Ukrainian skies, as well as the supply of drones to Ukraine," Kuleba said.

Kuleba said that today they coordinated steps on the way to the NATO summit in Washington.

In addition, according to him, France will support not just Ukraine's integration into the EU, but the observance of specific deadlines along the way.

"We also discussed the calendar between January and the end of June this year, during which specific steps towards Ukraine's EU membership should take place. This calendar is very clear. We need to start an official screening of Ukraine, we need to decide on the approval of the negotiation framework and the date of the first intergovernmental conference, and we need to hold the first intergovernmental conference... We agreed that France will support not just Ukraine's integration into the EU, but the observance of specific deadlines on this path," Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that a significant part of the talks was devoted to the development of defense cooperation between the countries.

"We have already laid the foundation for extensive cooperation between defense companies. This cooperation will include localization of production in Ukraine, joint production of the most necessary weapons. And today we have agreed to work on creating the most favorable conditions for the interaction of our defense companies, especially in the legal sphere, so that they can produce as many weapons as possible. We will work on this at the bilateral level between Ukraine and France and at the EU level," Kuleba said.

Addendum

  France gives Ukraine a second pilot boat to help Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea 'corridor'.

Anna Murashko

