Kuleba discusses with French Foreign Minister supply of systems and missiles to protect the sky

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne discussed further supplies of drones, systems and missiles to protect Ukrainian skies. Kuleba said this during a joint press conference with Sejourne, a UNN correspondent reports.

"Today we discussed the further supply of systems and missiles to protect Ukrainian skies, as well as the supply of drones to Ukraine," Kuleba said.

Kuleba said that today they coordinated steps on the way to the NATO summit in Washington.

In addition, according to him, France will support not just Ukraine's integration into the EU, but the observance of specific deadlines along the way.

"We also discussed the calendar between January and the end of June this year, during which specific steps towards Ukraine's EU membership should take place. This calendar is very clear. We need to start an official screening of Ukraine, we need to decide on the approval of the negotiation framework and the date of the first intergovernmental conference, and we need to hold the first intergovernmental conference... We agreed that France will support not just Ukraine's integration into the EU, but the observance of specific deadlines on this path," Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that a significant part of the talks was devoted to the development of defense cooperation between the countries.

"We have already laid the foundation for extensive cooperation between defense companies. This cooperation will include localization of production in Ukraine, joint production of the most necessary weapons. And today we have agreed to work on creating the most favorable conditions for the interaction of our defense companies, especially in the legal sphere, so that they can produce as many weapons as possible. We will work on this at the bilateral level between Ukraine and France and at the EU level," Kuleba said.

France gives Ukraine a second pilot boat to help Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea 'corridor'.