Kuleba discusses security agreement and military support for Ukraine with Polish Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski to discuss support for Ukraine, including a security agreement between Kyiv and Warsaw, the start of EU accession talks, unblocking EU military aid, and providing additional air defense equipment.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The diplomats discussed support for Ukraine, including the security agreement between Kyiv and Warsaw. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.
Details
We welcomed the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Poland has consistently supported Ukraine's membership in the EU for many years. The practical start of negotiations is a success for Ukraine, Poland and the whole of Europe
During the meeting, the parties also discussed potential ways to unblock assistance to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund in order to increase EU military assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Before the NATO Summit: Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Tusk27.06.24, 17:42 • 26268 views
Negotiations with third countries to provide Ukraine with additional air defense equipment were also a separate topic of the meeting.
We also discussed the finalization of the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland
Recall
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expects Ukraine and Poland to sign bilateral security agreement before July NATO summit