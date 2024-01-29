Kuleba and Yermak's talks with Siyarto: the head of the Presidential Office showed footage from the meeting
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Presidential Office and the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary met in Uzhhorod.
Footage from the talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who arrived in Uzhhorod today, was posted by the head of the Presidential Office on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"We are working in Uzhhorod together with our Hungarian partners," Yermak captioned the video on Telegram.
