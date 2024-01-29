Kuleba, Yermak and Szijjártó begin talks in Uzhhorod: they are trying to normalize Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Negotiations have begun in Uzhhorod between Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, UNN reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will visit the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, where he is expected to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak. The purpose of the visit is to improve cooperation between Hungary and Ukraine.