Kuleba, Yermak and Szijjártó begin talks in Uzhhorod: they are trying to normalize Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kuleba, Yermak and Szijjártó begin talks in Uzhhorod: they are trying to normalize Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Kuleba, Yermak and Szijjártó begin talks in Uzhhorod: they are trying to normalize Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27838 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto began talks in Uzhhorod aimed at normalizing Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Negotiations have begun in Uzhhorod between Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto start talks in Uzhhorod to normalize Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, UNN reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will visit the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, where he is expected to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak. The purpose of the visit is to improve cooperation between Hungary and Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
uzhhorodUzhhorod

