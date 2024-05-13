Kuleba and Prime Minister of Serbia discussed ways to expand bilateral trade

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and return it to pre-war levels, UNN reports.

"I met with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and expressed my gratitude for Serbia's humanitarian aid to Ukraine. We discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and return it to pre-war levels," Kuleba wrote.

He also said that in this context, they agreed to hold the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Serbian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation since 2013.

Addendum

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a surprise visit to Russia-friendly Serbia with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in a sign of warming relations between the two countries.

Kuleba met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the new Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

Kuleba also met with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric to discuss ways to develop bilateral cooperation.