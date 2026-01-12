Kryvyi Rih attacked by drones: infrastructure facilities under attack - Vilkul

The Russian army is again attacking Kryvyi Rih with drones, explosions were heard. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih is again under a Shahed attack. Everyone heard explosions - Vilkul reported.

According to him, the enemy is attacking infrastructure facilities.

