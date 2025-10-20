According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the period before the conversation between Rubio and Lavrov and the meeting between Trump and Putin may be filled with information manipulations. The Center for Countering Disinformation recommends first and foremost evaluating the actions of the parties.

UNN writes about this with reference to the press service of the CCD of the NSDC.

The Center for Countering Disinformation observes that on the eve of consultations between representatives of the United States and Russia, and then a probable meeting between the head of the White House and the Kremlin leader in Hungary, in the city of Budapest, the network was engulfed in informational chaos. The following is happening, according to Kovalenko, head of the CCD:

it continues: someone demanded something, someone refused something, someone put forward conditions.

All this is not a process at all, but only reactions and the creation of a favorable information background for the parties. Well, and hype for the media, nothing more. - believes the head of the CCD.

He emphasized: one should not react at all to any remarks by Peskov or anonymous leaks in the media - this always happens.

Only actions need to be evaluated. - summarized the head of the CCD of the NSDC in his post.

