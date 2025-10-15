CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fake

$41.610.01
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 18690 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 22621 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 19206 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 32852 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 19543 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 30105 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14703 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 26422 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 12074 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Popular news
European Commission proposes to extend 'drone wall' to protect all of Europe – ReutersOctober 14, 02:40 PM • 3714 views
Personnel changes in the National Security and Defense Council: a new First Deputy Secretary appointedOctober 14, 02:59 PM • 4036 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of UkraineOctober 14, 03:03 PM • 12754 views
The largest in the program's history: when will the National Cashback for August begin to be accrued?VideoOctober 14, 04:12 PM • 2890 views
Russian industrial giants are massively switching to a shortened work week: intelligence named the reasonsOctober 14, 04:25 PM • 2740 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 32853 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 30106 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 26423 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 64664 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 65424 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhoto12:05 AM • 56 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 20339 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 22698 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 32657 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 37136 views
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refutes the alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung publication about a "civil war against the opposition" in Ukraine, stating that the material is a fabrication. This fake aims to discredit Ukraine and undermine trust in its partners.

CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fake

A publication allegedly from the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung about an "internal war against the opposition" in Ukraine and calls for a "government of national accord" is being circulated online. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the CCD verified this information and indicates that the publication does not contain material with such content, and the "quotes" are not confirmed by any reliable source.

This is a classic scheme of authority substitution, when fabricated theses are attributed to an influential foreign publication to give weight to the desired narrative. The absence of a date, link, and original text are key indicators of a fake.

- the message says.

The CCD adds that the purpose of such disinformation is to discredit Ukraine, undermine trust in partners, and sow doubts about internal political stability.

Recall

Russian propaganda will intensify its campaign about "Ukraine's unpreparedness for winter" in the second half of October 2025. Kremlin media will spread messages about the catastrophic situation with energy and heat supply, and will also discredit EU sanctions.

Russian propagandists spread fake news about NGU "blocking detachments" in Sumy region - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation09.10.25, 18:14 • 3376 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
European Union
Ukraine