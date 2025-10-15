CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fake

A publication allegedly from the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung about an "internal war against the opposition" in Ukraine and calls for a "government of national accord" is being circulated online. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the CCD verified this information and indicates that the publication does not contain material with such content, and the "quotes" are not confirmed by any reliable source.

This is a classic scheme of authority substitution, when fabricated theses are attributed to an influential foreign publication to give weight to the desired narrative. The absence of a date, link, and original text are key indicators of a fake. - the message says.

The CCD adds that the purpose of such disinformation is to discredit Ukraine, undermine trust in partners, and sow doubts about internal political stability.

Recall

Russian propaganda will intensify its campaign about "Ukraine's unpreparedness for winter" in the second half of October 2025. Kremlin media will spread messages about the catastrophic situation with energy and heat supply, and will also discredit EU sanctions.

