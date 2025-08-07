$41.680.11
Kremlin tries to sow discord in Trump administration to avoid sanctions - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Russia uses information campaigns to divide the Trump administration, portraying Witkoff as rational and Trump as irrational. The goal is to undermine US efforts to end the war and achieve unilateral concessions.

Kremlin tries to sow discord in Trump administration to avoid sanctions - ISW

Russians are trying to sow discord in the administration of US President Donald Trump, probably as part of broader efforts to avoid sanctions ahead of the White House chief's stated deadline for ending the war in Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian state media and pro-Kremlin publications, after yesterday's meeting between US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Russian ruler Putin, actively quoted State Duma deputies, mostly portraying Witkoff as a "rational negotiator between the US and Russia, and Trump as irrational."

The Kremlin has often tried to sow discord between Ukraine and its allies, as well as between the United States and Europe, as part of broader efforts to deter support for Ukraine.

- stated in the article.

According to experts, the Kremlin is using similar information tactics against the Trump administration to undermine current US efforts to force Putin to begin meaningful negotiations on ending the war.

"The Kremlin is likely also seeking unilateral concessions from the United States regarding the war, including facilitating economic agreements between the US and Russia that benefit Russia without Trump's stated preconditions for a ceasefire and negotiations for a lasting peace," ISW concludes.

Recall

Earlier, NYT reported that US President Donald Trump intends to personally meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week.

According to Bild, Trump, in a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, stated that the meeting between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was "more productive than expected."

"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine