The Center for National Resistance reported on a new "strategy" of the Russian occupiers regarding water supply in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region. Despite a critical water shortage, the Kremlin's only plan was to wait for autumn and winter precipitation. This was reported by the CNS, writes UNN.

Details

According to experts, only 15% of water reserves remained in the Starokrymske reservoir – about 7 million tons instead of the required 45 million. Nine more reservoirs have become shallow, and wells and boreholes are also drying up.

The Kremlin once again proves that the residents of the TOT are doomed to survival, while Moscow is only engaged in exporting resources and propaganda pictures. – emphasized the CNS.

Recall

Back in August, it was reported that, according to the Mariupol City Council, water in the city is supplied only once every two days and for a maximum of four hours.

Later, against the backdrop of a humanitarian catastrophe with water supply, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine faced a sharp jump in prices for imported water – in just a few days, the price jumped from 50 to 80 rubles for a 5-liter bottle.

The occupiers began installing blue barrels with technical water, which have long been associated with water shortages in the occupied Donbas. Now such barrels are also appearing in Crimea.