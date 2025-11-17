Kremlin encourages torture of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian military - ISW

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 16, 06:56 PM • 14764 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 29777 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 26750 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 51779 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 30048 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 35948 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 48869 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45368 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42353 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53365 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Novorossiysk port resumes oil loading after Ukrainian attack - ReutersNovember 16, 06:24 PM • 7234 views
Explosions heard in Russian Orel: local thermal power plant hitPhotoVideoNovember 16, 06:57 PM • 6206 views
British scientists create fluoride-free gel for enamel restoration - research dataNovember 16, 07:15 PM • 3288 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 5190 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing02:59 AM • 10591 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 51794 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 51772 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 103015 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 87762 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 59919 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Scott Bessent
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 5524 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 30252 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 103015 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 38734 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 54318 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
Film

Kremlin encourages torture of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian military - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

The Russian authorities continue to encourage war crimes against Ukrainian servicemen and civilians. The leader of the far-right Russian paramilitary unit of the sabotage and reconnaissance group "Rusich", Oleksiy Milchakov, distributed photos of the execution of three Ukrainian prisoners of war and offers money for photos with "clearly recorded executed prisoners in the background."

Kremlin encourages torture of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian military - ISW

The Russian government continues to encourage war crimes against Ukrainian servicemen and civilians on the battlefield. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that the leader of the far-right Russian paramilitary unit of the sabotage and reconnaissance group "Rusich", Oleksiy Milchakov, recently distributed photographs of the execution of three Ukrainian prisoners of war and stated that he was offering a monetary reward to the first three people who would send a photograph with "clearly captured executed prisoners in the background."

Milchakov acts both as the leader of a Russian paramilitary unit and as a prominent voice in the information space of Russian military bloggers, and his calls for war crimes against Ukrainian servicemen reflect a widely accepted cultural and systemic practice of committing war crimes on the battlefield by Russian forces.

- ISW notes.

They continue to assess that the Russian military command approves and sometimes orders war crimes on the battlefield, and that Russia tortures and abuses Ukrainian civilian prisoners.

Recall

Earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, stated about the probable execution of two Ukrainian servicemen by Russian occupiers on the outskirts of Zatyshshia. He sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN, calling on the international community for an immediate reaction.

Russian soldier gets life sentence for shooting captured AFU soldier in Zaporizhzhia06.11.25, 17:28 • 3620 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
International Committee of the Red Cross
United Nations
Ukraine