Kremlin encourages torture of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian military - ISW

The Russian government continues to encourage war crimes against Ukrainian servicemen and civilians on the battlefield. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts indicate that the leader of the far-right Russian paramilitary unit of the sabotage and reconnaissance group "Rusich", Oleksiy Milchakov, recently distributed photographs of the execution of three Ukrainian prisoners of war and stated that he was offering a monetary reward to the first three people who would send a photograph with "clearly captured executed prisoners in the background."

Milchakov acts both as the leader of a Russian paramilitary unit and as a prominent voice in the information space of Russian military bloggers, and his calls for war crimes against Ukrainian servicemen reflect a widely accepted cultural and systemic practice of committing war crimes on the battlefield by Russian forces. - ISW notes.

They continue to assess that the Russian military command approves and sometimes orders war crimes on the battlefield, and that Russia tortures and abuses Ukrainian civilian prisoners.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, stated about the probable execution of two Ukrainian servicemen by Russian occupiers on the outskirts of Zatyshshia. He sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN, calling on the international community for an immediate reaction.

