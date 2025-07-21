Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a visit to Beijing, and although there have been no official reports of US President Donald Trump's plans to visit China, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders should not be ruled out. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"You know that we are preparing for a trip to Beijing. Our president is preparing for this trip, and it is indeed on the head of state's schedule. But we have not heard that President Trump is also going to Beijing. If it turns out that he will also be there, then of course... one cannot rule out that the question of the advisability of holding meetings will be raised," he said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to "transfer the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful course." At the same time, the Kremlin's goals declared at the beginning of the invasion remain unchanged.

Also, the Kremlin praised President Trump despite his harsh statements against Putin and does not rule out a meeting between the two leaders.

The US leader, in turn, confirms his intentions to achieve a peaceful settlement in Russia's war against Ukraine.