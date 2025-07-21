$41.750.12
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 11510 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26517 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 26641 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 28953 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 32593 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 42138 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 86499 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 81462 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155480 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 150074 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Kremlin does not rule out a meeting between Putin and Trump in Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that he does not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Beijing, although Trump's visit to China has not been officially confirmed. Putin is preparing for a trip to Beijing, which is on his schedule.

Kremlin does not rule out a meeting between Putin and Trump in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a visit to Beijing, and although there have been no official reports of US President Donald Trump's plans to visit China, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders should not be ruled out. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"You know that we are preparing for a trip to Beijing. Our president is preparing for this trip, and it is indeed on the head of state's schedule. But we have not heard that President Trump is also going to Beijing. If it turns out that he will also be there, then of course... one cannot rule out that the question of the advisability of holding meetings will be raised," he said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to "transfer the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful course." At the same time, the Kremlin's goals declared at the beginning of the invasion remain unchanged.

Also, the Kremlin praised President Trump despite his harsh statements against Putin and does not rule out a meeting between the two leaders.

The US leader, in turn, confirms his intentions to achieve a peaceful settlement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Beijing
Donald Trump
China
Ukraine
Tesla
