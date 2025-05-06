Kornienko said when the meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction on the ratification of the agreement on minerals should take place

$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kornienko said when the meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction on the ratification of the agreement on minerals should take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2936 views

Government officials are meeting with VR factions regarding the ratification of the agreement on minerals. Voting is expected this week, and the agreement provides for investments in infrastructure reconstruction.

Kornienko said when the meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction on the ratification of the agreement on minerals should take place

Currently, government officials are holding meetings with factions regarding the ratification of the agreement on minerals. A meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction will take place today or tomorrow. This was stated by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Ratification of the agreement on minerals

The Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that government officials are holding meetings with factions regarding the ratification of the agreement on minerals.

Today or tomorrow there will be a meeting with the faction of the majority. As far as I know, the Committee on Foreign Policy is currently underway (14:20 - ed.), which should issue its decision. Let the factions decide... If some political forces neglect such agreements in such times, God and the voters will judge them

- said Kornienko.

Date of ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported earlier that the vote in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between the United States and Ukraine is expected on May 8.

Kornienko noted that the vote on the ratification of the agreement should take place this week.

This week. We are working on the type so that it will be this week. We cannot disclose the time and date of the meeting...

- Kornienko noted.

When asked whether the ratification of the agreement finalizes the signing process of the document, Kornienko replied: "Ratification takes place of a document signed by governments. Everyone has seen it, it is in the annex to the draft law No. 0309 submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of this agreement."

He noted that additional documents are other documents.

They have a different status - these are agreements at the level of implementation, at the level of relevant executive bodies, and they are not subject to ratification

- Kornienko explained.

President on resource agreement with the USA: Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund03.05.25, 13:38 • 3346 views

Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada on the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the agreement on mineral resources.

This is a very simple draft law, it reflects the principle enshrined in the agreement of filling the future Fund from the Ukrainian side. Currently, our rent payments and payments for new licenses were directed to the state and local budgets.... According to this agreement, all future licenses, all future rents on licenses that will be issued after the entry into force of the agreement, half of these fees should be directed to this Fund. Accordingly, the draft law establishes a mechanism by which these fees will be accumulated in a special Fund of the state budget and then transferred in accordance with this agreement to the Ukrainian part of the Fund

- Kornienko said.

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages02.05.25, 21:05 • 110682 views

Kornienko reminded that according to this, as he said, historic agreement, the American part of the Fund will be filled with real money, if the American side wishes so, as well as all military assistance that will be received.

And literally the story that was about the decommissioned F-16s - this, too, theoretically, after the entry into force of the agreement, can be credited to the authorized capital of this Fund, and this will allow this Fund to be very liquid over time. Considering that the main goal of the Fund's activity is to invest in infrastructure restoration projects, development, and extraction of minerals, this is very good news for the future of the country, for the reconstruction of the economy

- Kornienko stated.

The US is sending decommissioned planes from a landfill to Ukraine “for spare parts” - media01.05.25, 21:12 • 16888 views

Addition

On May 1, Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of an Investment Fund for Reconstruction. This agreement provides for equality, Ukraine's control over resources, and the absence of debt obligations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
