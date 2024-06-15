$41.340.03
Knife attack in Oslo: one wounded, two suspects detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25823 views

Two young men have been detained by police in Oslo after one person was injured in a knife attack, the third such incident in the city in the last two days.

Knife attack in Oslo: one wounded, two suspects detained

One person is wounded in a knife attack in Oslo. Police detained two young men. This was reported by the Oslo Police in X, reports UNN.

Details

A knife attack took place in Oslo today, leaving one person injured. Police detained two young men who are suspected of committing the crime.

We have several patrols near the Sentrum Scene in connection with the injury. The patrols arrived quickly and detained two people. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance

- Oslo Police.

Add

This incident was the third case of violence with the use of bladed weapons in the last two days. Yesterday, two cases of stabbings were also reported in Oslo, which caused serious concern among law enforcement agencies.

Norway donates almost EUR 42 million worth of grenade launcher ammunition to Ukraine13.06.24, 11:00 • 31813 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Oslo
