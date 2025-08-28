Kellogg reacted to Russia's strike on Kyiv: "these egregious attacks threaten the peace Trump seeks"

US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, expressed concern after a massive attack on Kyiv, which became one of the largest air attacks of the war: Russia used 600 drones and 31 missiles, targeting residential areas, civilian trains, and offices of EU and UK missions. Kellogg wrote about this on his social media page "X", UNN reports.

Details

Last night Russia launched the second largest aerial attack of the war with 600 drones and 31 missiles. The targets? Not soldiers and weapons but residential areas in Kyiv-blasting civilian trains, the EU & British mission council offices, and innocent civilians. - Kellogg wrote.

He also added that these egregious attacks threaten the peace that American President Donald Trump is pursuing.

Local services continue to evacuate victims and eliminate the consequences of shelling, while analysts emphasize a systemic change in the aggressor's tactics, who deliberately targets civilian objects.

Recall

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported an increase in the number of dead to 19 people. This is a consequence of the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28.

UNN also reported that the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, was present at the celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day. He stood on the podium next to Rustem Umerov and Andriy Yermak.